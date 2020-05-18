Bring home board games, beer and pantry staples from these game cafes

In the COVID-19 era, board games are popular more than ever and they are a great way to spend time indoors.Two local board-game cafes in Philadelphia, Thirsty Dice Board-Game Café in Fairmount and Queen & Rook in Queen Village, are re-imagining their strategies and bringing the fun and food right to your home.Game night is on.Thirsty Dice Boardgame Café in Fairmount is packing customizable comfort crates for their customers, filled with pantry staples, like flour and yeast, meal kits, like chocolate chip cookies and pizza kits, wine and beer, and of-course, board games and puzzles.Be sure to ask George, their on-site is game-tender how to bring the fun virtually. Thirsty Dice is also a proud supporter of local businesses.1642 Fairmount Ave, PhiladelphiaBoard-games along with vegetarian-friendly bites and beer to-go from Queen & Rook in Queen Village are also available for pickup and delivery.Their plant-based menu includes appetizers like seitan wings and fried buffalo cauliflower. The retail shop is stock-piled with a variety of board-games for all ages, like games you can play virtually, or legacy games, games that can last hours or days to master.607 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147