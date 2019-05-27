Community & Events

Thousands enjoy Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A beautiful beach day in Ocean City quickly turned into a great night to walk the boards before the storms moved on Sunday.

A sea of people--and seagulls--covered the boardwalk.

For some, it was a last minute trip.

"It was definitely spur of the moment. We woke up and said 'hey it's gonna be around 90 in Philadelphia. Let's head to the shore,'" said Charlene Scott of Philadelphia.

"My favorite thing that I did today was I jumped in the waves with my cousin," said Carleigh Redd.

And after a day at the beach, everywhere we looked, folks were getting their favorite sweet treats.

And one of the busiest places on the boardwalk if you're looking for a sweet treat--Shriver's.

And behind the candy counter on this busy Memorial Day weekend is newly retired math teacher Lisa Spector.

"I'm an ex-math teacher, now candy girl," says Spector.

This is her first Memorial Day working on the boards.

But she says the constant stream of customers is a welcome change.

"I taught high school for 17 years and I just couldn't handle the stress anymore. And this is as stress-free as it gets," Spector said.

Surrounded by candy and the ocean, it doesn't get better than that.

Some folks we spoke with were just here for the day, others are here overnight, getting ready to observe Memorial Day at the shore.
