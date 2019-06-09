Thousands gather for Music Festival on Main Line

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Mother nature delivered beautiful weather as thousands gathered for the annual Wayne Music Festival Saturday.A dozen bands and musicians performed on three different stages.Festival-goers also enjoyed food and drink from dozens of restaurants and vendors.Jessie Strange of Royersford spent the day at the festival with friends. "It's a great event. It's free. Awesome vendors and they get a lot of great talent, a lot of great musicians. It's been a blast today," said Strange.The festival features local and regional musical acts who perform a wide range of music from reggae to bluegrass.