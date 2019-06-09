Community & Events

Thousands gather for Music Festival on Main Line

By
WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Mother nature delivered beautiful weather as thousands gathered for the annual Wayne Music Festival Saturday.

A dozen bands and musicians performed on three different stages.

Festival-goers also enjoyed food and drink from dozens of restaurants and vendors.

Jessie Strange of Royersford spent the day at the festival with friends. "It's a great event. It's free. Awesome vendors and they get a lot of great talent, a lot of great musicians. It's been a blast today," said Strange.

The festival features local and regional musical acts who perform a wide range of music from reggae to bluegrass.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspa. newsmusic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive garage fire raged in Frankford
The storied history of NJ's fallen Salem Oak Tree
Firefighters called to 30th Street Station for hazmat situation
Frankford Stops The Violence with basketball tournament
Police: Man sought for a spree of robberies in Philadelphia
Eagles player DeSean Jackson makes the most of second chances
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tei'Quim Williams?
7-Eleven robbery in Lawndale
10 injured when subway car derails in Boston
Search continues for mom of 5 who was "scared for her life"
More TOP STORIES News