Thousands head down the shore for Memorial Day Weekend

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Thousands descended on the Jersey Shore Friday causing bumper to bumper traffic.

But the people we caught up with said it was worth it to kick off the summer.

In Atlantic City, the Boardwalk was busy Friday night the "boards" were packed in Ocean City all day as well.

"Oh my God I can't believe the difference in one day, even in the weather it's really beautiful," said Denise McCauley of Glenolden.

She was one of the lucky ones who came down Thursday and was able to enjoy the entire day Friday.

Amira Mustafa of Norristown said the weather made the unofficial start of summer feel official, "The weather is amazing thank, God. The water is freezing cold."

Many towns held their official "unlocking" of the ocean ceremonies including Atlantic City, Ocean City, and Wildwood.

Drivers exiting the Egg Harbor exit off The Atlantic City Expressway between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. got a surprise treat, Chickie's & Pete's paid for the tolls.

There are a number of ceremonies across the shore honoring the men and women who died for our country throughout the weekend. Here's a list of events.
