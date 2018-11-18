Thousands of runners take part in 25th annual Philadelphia Marathon

The 25th annual Philadelphia Marathon kicked off this morning at the Art Museum.Thousands of runners took off from the starting line at 7 a.m. Sunday.The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend welcomed nearly 30,000 runners.The course had scenic and historic views for runners to enjoy along the way, as well as the estimated 60,000 spectators who gathered along the route.Among the spectators cheering on the runners were members of the Mother Bethel AME Church.In previous years, the church fought to get the Philadelphia Marathon re-routed so that their members could access church services. However, this year, the church has decided to embrace the race.The church's renowned choir sang upbeat songs of encouragement while other members passed out refreshments and inspiration wristbands.------