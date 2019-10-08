Community & Events

Thousands of students, teachers attend Auto Dealers' CARing for Kids Foundation coat drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of students and their teachers piled into the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday morning to celebrate a big donation.

The Auto Dealers' Caring for Kids Foundation distributed 8,400 new winter coats.

Elementary students had a little help trying on the jackets until they found their favorite to keep.

"This is my favorite day of the year. You can't imagine the reaction of some of these kids getting a brand new coat. Some of them have never had a new thing in their lives," said an attendee.

Over the next few weeks, the foundation will be holding events like this in different communities throughout the area.

In all, nearly 53,000 coats are being donated, thanks to auto dealers in the region.
