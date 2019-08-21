Thousands wowed at 17th Atlantic City Airshow

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thousands gathered on the boardwalk and the beach for the 17th Atlantic City AirShow."I like the really loud planes and my husband is a huge fan of the Thunderbirds," said Corinne Cupuano of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania."There's always a little surprise which I'm waiting for. It comes out of nowhere and it scares everyone," said Patty Kennedy of Voorhees.This year's show theme was "A Salute to Those Who Serve," with military tributes that many appreciated."My dad was in the Navy and he would love it and he would take me to a lot of airshows as a kid," said Brian Kennedy of Brigantine."I was airborne for a while myself. So I enjoy coming out here with the family, with the wife and kids, enjoy myself and just get away," said Andre Quarles of Willingboro, who served four years in the Army.The annual airshow is a big deal, bringing dollars and crowds to Atlantic City."The airshow is incredible. It's the largest single-day airshow in the country," said Larry Seig of the Atlantic City Tourism District.These heart-pounding performances are an annual tradition for so many families.Local tourism officials say almost 500,000 people come to the city for the airshow each year.