T.M. Pierce Elementary fashion and talent show

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thanks to a little help from dedicated teachers, students in North Philadelphia put on quite a show Thursday morning.

This was the scene at T.M. Pierce Elementary as parents and classmates cheered for the kids in this year's fashion and talent show.

Clearly, the contestants didn't shy away from the spot light.

Many performed solo dances, while others partnered up for their performance, taking the stage with friends at their side.

Some students grabbed the microphone.

Congratulations to all of the performers.
