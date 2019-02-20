Today's top news: What's trending in Philadelphia?

Today Philadelphians are reading about weather, crime, and culture.
Philadelphia running group chases down, catches thief
The lunch run is cherished by all who are able to get out for a few relaxing miles to split up the day. That was the hope for the Annenberg (Lunchtime) Running Group last month--until they had to spring into action.
Group members Kyle Cassidy, Natalie Herbert, and Samantha Oliver were waiting for one more member to join their midday run, when a man sprinted by at a very quick pace. That caught their eye, to say the least.
Weather closes Philadelphia offices, transportation
The winter weather sweeping into the commonwealth has prompted closures and transportation restrictions in Pennsylvania.
The city of Philadelphia announced closure of city offices as of 1 p.m. Wednesday amid weather forecasts predicting what officials call a "messy" evening commute. Philadelphia public and Roman Catholic schools earlier announced that they would be closed for the day.
Philadelphia leads the way in 24-hour homeless shelters
Philadelphia has one of the smallest homeless populations among the nation's big cities, a stat that's even more striking considering its chart-topping poverty rate.
One of the major factors keeping people off Philly's streets? Unlike other metropolitan areas, many havens for those experiencing homelessness stay open 24/7.
Former Philadelphia homicide detective raped and intimidated witnesses and suspects, DA says
A former Philadelphia Police Department detective pleaded not guilty Tuesday to allegations that he sexually assaulted male witnesses and suspects over more than a decade.
Philip Nordo allegedly "groomed" his victims during ongoing investigations and engaged in conduct to make these men "more susceptible to his sexually assaultive and/ or coercive behavior," the heavily redacted grand jury report said.
Philadelphia Flower Show is 190 years old; check out these vintage photos
For nearly 200 years, the Philadelphia Flower Show has heralded in spring in the City of Brotherly Love.
The show is the creation of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. It's the oldest and largest indoor flower show in the world.
Brian Dawkins defends the loyalty of Philadelphia fans
Former Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Dawkins took to Twitter to defend the loyalty of Philly fans.
If any opposing fans want to smack talk those who root for Philadelphia sports teams, don't do it in front of Philadelphia Eagles legend, Brian Dawkins, because he will check you on it if he sees it. And it won't be pretty. For those who have no clue as to what I am referring to, let me start from the beginning.
Where's Harrowgate?' A Philadelphia neighborhood tries to reclaim its name
About four years ago, Shannon Farrell-Pakstis called City Hall to report a concern to her district councilperson. An aide to Councilman Mark Squilla relayed him the message -- something about Heitzman Playground in Harrowgate. The councilman was momentarily nonplussed.
"Where the hell's Harrowgate?" he reportedly asked.
Philadelphia City Council passes cashless store ban
Philadelphia could soon require all stores to accept cash.
The next step is for Mayor Jim Kenney to sign off on the bill.
