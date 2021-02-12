valentine's day

Top 6 Valentine's Day Activities Part 2

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The big love day is almost here and I've found ways for you to cook your way through, punch your way out, and eat yourself into a sugar coma.

Here's Part 2 of my Top 6 Valentine's Day Activities.

At Hudson Table they'll teach you how to be a chef for the day. They set me up with what they have in store for the Saturday couples brunch with crme brlée French toast. For the Italian cooking class, I tried my hand at vegetarian Bolognese.

The best part about this class, is that when you're done, you get to eat all the food you made, and it's BYOB.

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., it's your chance to get out some frustration at the Maleek Jackson Fitness Boxing Gym. They have what's called the, "You're a Knockout Valentine's Day Special", and I got a personal lesson from Maleek himself.

The Four Seasons is all about the views, their service, and spectacular flower arrangements, but this weekend you can take a piece of them home. Place an order online, for some chocolate covered strawberries, macaroons, some signature Jeff Leathem flowers, a chocolate mousse heart shaped cake, and what I like to call, the dark chocolate teddy bear smash.

