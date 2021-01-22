winter

Top 6: Winter activities in Philadelphia (Part 1)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baby, it's cold outside, but you don't have to be bored. Here are the Top 6 Winter Activities (Part 1), I found just for you!

The Fairmount Park Conservancy wants you to get out and discover the best outdoor spaces in our area, so they created the WinTOUR Scavenger Hunt. All you have to do is download the app to play along, and wear comfortable shoes! I was able to see some sights around Strawberry Mansion and Boathouse Row! There are 80 missions, and you have until March 19th to complete them all.

In Franklin Square there's a magical display with over 100,000 lights that will be lit up through the end of February. There's a mini golf course attached and a carousel too. It's a lot of family-friendly activity, but I promise you can have fun here at any age. It's even a great spot for that special Instagram photo!

At Dilworth Park, you will find a winter wonderland with fire pits, snacks, hot drinks and the Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink. Ice skating is more of a spectator sport for me, but I still had some fun watching!

And check out this deal...on Thursdays, it's a $2 skate and $2 hot chocolate for college students who show an ID!

I also got to munch on some personal pizzas, from Oath Pizza, and try the new menu items at the Rothman Cabin. My favorite was the Hickory Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich!

Make sure to catch Winter Activities Part 2 next Friday on Action News!
