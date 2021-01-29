winter

Top 6: Winter activities in Philadelphia area (Part 2)

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You don't have to search for things to do, I did all the work for you!

Here's the second half of our Top 6 Winter Activities that are right in our area.

You can have an awe inspiring experience checking out the current exhibits under four acres of glass at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square. There's Winter Wonder featuring tropical plants, hanging baskets, vibrant colors, and Voices in the Landscape which celebrates the African American communities contributions to horticulture. Bring your gloves, there's much to explore outside too, and you have until March 21.

Spring Mountain Adventure in Spring Mount Pennsylvania is where to go for a skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, ziplining experience without the purchase of a plane ticket. Sign up for some lessons or have a seat at the Powder Pig Pub for a staple Pig Out Burger and other yummy snacks.

A quick drive to Media, will get you to Linvilla Orchards, and the activities here are endless. I played some educational mini golf, went shopping for house plants in their garden center, browsed through the farm market and the gift shop, had some hard cider at the Ship Bottom Brewery Beer Garden, and made lots of new (animal) friends. They have birds, horses, sheep, and goats for you to meet!

RELATED: Top 6 Winter activities in Philadelphia (Part 1)
EMBED More News Videos

Jessica Boyington has the Top 6 Winter Activities in Philadelphia (Part 1).

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspennsylvaniawinterskiinglongwood gardensfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER
1st full moon of 2021 to rise Thursday night
How to deal with 'Mask-Ne' and chapped lips this winter
PennDOT ready for quick-hitting wintry mix
Top 6: Winter activities in Philadelphia (Part 1)
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Bitter cold today, nor'easter late Sunday through Monday
Philly Fighting COVID CEO speaks out: 'They couldn't do it themselves'
Elderly woman battling cancer attacked by carjackers
Flyers goalie lifts spirits of boy battling cancer
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
Philly police commissioner defends protest response
Experts weigh in on fighting COVID with UV lights
Show More
NJ man killed by hit-and-run driver; suspect wanted
There's now a Grape-Nuts shortage
CDC does not recommend general public wear N95's, here's why
Getting answers on Phila. wage tax refunds
Montgomery County bartender tests positive for COVID variant
More TOP STORIES News