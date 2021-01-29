Top 6: Winter activities in Philadelphia area (Part 2)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9898218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jessica Boyington has the Top 6 Winter Activities in Philadelphia (Part 1).

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You don't have to search for things to do, I did all the work for you!Here's the second half of our Top 6 Winter Activities that are right in our area.You can have an awe inspiring experience checking out the current exhibits under four acres of glass atin Kennett Square. There's Winter Wonder featuring tropical plants, hanging baskets, vibrant colors, and Voices in the Landscape which celebrates the African American communities contributions to horticulture. Bring your gloves, there's much to explore outside too, and you have until March 21.in Spring Mount Pennsylvania is where to go for a skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, ziplining experience without the purchase of a plane ticket. Sign up for some lessons or have a seat at the Powder Pig Pub for a staple Pig Out Burger and other yummy snacks.A quick drive to Media, will get you to, and the activities here are endless. I played some educational mini golf, went shopping for house plants in their garden center, browsed through the farm market and the gift shop, had some hard cider at the Ship Bottom Brewery Beer Garden, and made lots of new (animal) friends. They have birds, horses, sheep, and goats for you to meet!