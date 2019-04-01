Community & Events

Top community and culture events in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Caleb Woods/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a discussion of Philadelphia nightlife, arts and culture to a cemetery tour featuring grazing goats, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

24HrPHL: Art, Culture and the City After Dark





Tonight at Franky Bradley's, 24HrPHL, a civic engagement project focused on Philly nightlife, arts and culture, hosts a presentation and discussion of themes and ideas for ongoing initiatives. Music and dancing will follow and the free event is open to the public.

When: Monday, April 1, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Franky Bradley's, 1320 Chancellor St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Picturing a Place' with Rosten Woo and Courtney Adair Johnson





Tomorrow night, Moore College of Art & Design and Mural Arts Philadelphia present Conversations@Moore, featuring artists Rosten Woo and Courtney Adair Johnson. They will share their portfolios and reflect on how artists represent neighborhoods by incorporating research tools from social science and urban planning.

When: Tuesday, April 2, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stylish Books Symposium





Come Wednesday, the Library Company of Philadelphia presents the "Stylish Books: Designing Philadelphia Furniture" exhibition. It takes a look at its collection of books related to furniture making and illustrates the influence of books on furniture styles over time.

When: Wednesday, April 3, 8:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Where: The Library Company of Philadelphia, 1314 Locust St.


Price: Free for shareholders and students; $20 nonmember

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Atlas Obscura Society Philly: Goats in the Hood





On Saturday, Atlas Obscura teams up with the Philly Goat Project for an exploration of the Lower Hood Cemetery, accompanied by goats grazing on the site's invasive plants species. Tours last 30-40 minutes. Proceeds will benefit the project, which is "the country's first urban multi-service goat program specializing in grazing overgrown vegetation, animal-assisted therapy, environmental education, workforce development and community wellness and outreach," according to the event'sorganizer.

When: Saturday, April 6, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Lower Hood Cemetery, 4901 Germantown Ave.

Price: $6-$12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
