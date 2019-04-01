Top community and culture events in Philadelphia this week

From a discussion of Philadelphia nightlife, arts and culture to a cemetery tour featuring grazing goats, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.
24HrPHL: Art, Culture and the City After Dark
Tonight at Franky Bradley's, 24HrPHL, a civic engagement project focused on Philly nightlife, arts and culture, hosts a presentation and discussion of themes and ideas for ongoing initiatives. Music and dancing will follow and the free event is open to the public.
When: Monday, April 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Franky Bradley's, 1320 Chancellor St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Picturing a Place' with Rosten Woo and Courtney Adair Johnson
Tomorrow night, Moore College of Art & Design and Mural Arts Philadelphia present Conversations@Moore, featuring artists Rosten Woo and Courtney Adair Johnson. They will share their portfolios and reflect on how artists represent neighborhoods by incorporating research tools from social science and urban planning.
When: Tuesday, April 2, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Stylish Books Symposium
Come Wednesday, the Library Company of Philadelphia presents the "Stylish Books: Designing Philadelphia Furniture" exhibition. It takes a look at its collection of books related to furniture making and illustrates the influence of books on furniture styles over time.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 8:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Where: The Library Company of Philadelphia, 1314 Locust St.
Price: Free for shareholders and students; $20 nonmember
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Atlas Obscura Society Philly: Goats in the Hood
On Saturday, Atlas Obscura teams up with the Philly Goat Project for an exploration of the Lower Hood Cemetery, accompanied by goats grazing on the site's invasive plants species. Tours last 30-40 minutes. Proceeds will benefit the project, which is "the country's first urban multi-service goat program specializing in grazing overgrown vegetation, animal-assisted therapy, environmental education, workforce development and community wellness and outreach," according to the event'sorganizer.
When: Saturday, April 6, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Lower Hood Cemetery, 4901 Germantown Ave.
Price: $6-$12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets