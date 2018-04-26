COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Totem pole exhibit on display in Mercer County

Totem pole exhibit on display in Mercer County - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30pm on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A new exhibit now stands outside of a Mercer County museum.

A 16-foot totem pole can be seen outside of the Watershed Center in Hopewell Township.

It was created by the House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation in northern Washington State and southern British Columbia.

The totem pole was designed to connect the science community's efforts to protect local watersheds from the proposed pipeline in northern New Jersey.

The exhibit, created by the Natural History Museum, will remain on display at the Watershed until Aug. 31.

