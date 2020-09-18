TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton's mayor and council members will get another six months in office.
On Thursday, the city's council voted 5 to 2 to move future city elections from May to November.
RELATED: Trenton City Council approves new name for Columbus Park.
The bill's sponsor claims the move will lead to increased voter turnout and an estimated $181,000 in savings.
Trenton was the only municipality in Mercer County holding its city election in May.
Trenton City Council moves election date
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More