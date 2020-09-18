Community & Events

Trenton City Council moves election date

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton's mayor and council members will get another six months in office.

On Thursday, the city's council voted 5 to 2 to move future city elections from May to November.


The bill's sponsor claims the move will lead to increased voter turnout and an estimated $181,000 in savings.


Trenton was the only municipality in Mercer County holding its city election in May.
