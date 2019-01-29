Trenton Fire Department celebrates a new fire truck

The Trenton Fire Department celebrated getting a brand new fire truck with a traditional ceremony.The new pumper truck was pushed into Engine Company 9's fire house Tuesday afternoon.The "push", that includes members of the community, is a tradition that dates back to the 1800's.The new truck, which can pump out 1,500 gallons of water in one minute is replacing a truck that dated back to 1993.The new pumper is equipped with a heated compartment for the EMS equipment so it's warm when needed to treat someone at a scene.