Friday was Read Across America Day, and students in Fishtown were encouraged to get lost in a good book.Action News reporter Trish Hartman read the Dr. Seuss classic "Green Eggs and Ham" at the Alexander Adaire School.The first graders had a chance to ask questions and give their thoughts on the story.Read Across America Day was created in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday, which falls on March 2nd.