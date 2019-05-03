Trish Hartman inspires students

Community & Events

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in Philadelphia learned about the life of a news reporter from an Action News expert Friday.

Our Trish Hartman took part in Career Day at Decatur School in Northeast Philadelphia.

She actually attended the school for Kindergarten and first grade before moving to Bucks County.

Trish talked to the youngsters about how she got into the news business and how her love of writing is what inspires her to tell other people's stories.
