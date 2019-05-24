RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (WPVI) -- In Runnemede, students remembered the true reason for Memorial Day by honoring our military heroes who died serving our country.This was Triton Regional High School's 50th Memorial Day Service.They started this gathering back in 1968.They believe they are the first high school in America to start the tradition of recognizing alumni who died in service during the Vietnam War.It's now grown, bringing together faculty, staff, students, veterans, parents, and local members of government to honor those who died for our nation."Just want to thank all veterans that have served our country, those who have left us, We will remember you, God bless you, thank you for your service. I would like to extend to all the service members that are out serving our great country right now and standing for freedom and understand what Memorial Day means.""This ceremony has really left lasting impact on me. I actually will be going to the United States Army so that I can follow in their footsteps. So its just an honor for me to be able to do this today."Former Congressman Robert Andrews was also on hand for the ceremony Friday, he's a Triton Regional High School alum.