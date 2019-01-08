Turning table scraps into soil

You've heard of "farm to table".This huge machine takes table scraps back to the soil.A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Princeton University Tuesday for the new "biodigester."It's part of a student-run composting system at the school.Instead of going to the landfills, food scraps are put through the machine, and turned into compost.It then helps to create lush lawns.Since September, the biodigester has converted more than 160 tons of campus food scraps into ready-to-use compost.