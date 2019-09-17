Two fallen firefighters honored with new gravestones in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty were honored on Tuesday in Camden.Fire Chief Charles Worthington died in 1914, and Fire Captain Martin Carrigan was killed back in 1922.Both were buried at Arlington Park Cemetery in Pennsauken Towship in unmarked graves.Once the Camden Fire Department discovered this, they collected donations.On Tuesday, they honored the two heroes with new gravestones.