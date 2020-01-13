Universal Technical Institute hosts Top Tech Challenge

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- High school students from across Pennsylvania and surrounding states put their auto skills to the test in Chester County on Saturday.
Universal Technical Institute in Exton hosted a Top Tech Challenge.
Two-person teams were tested on their knowledge of automotive tools, systems, and repair procedures.
Winners earned scholarships and even got to bring back tools valued at more than $5,000 to their high school automotive programs.
