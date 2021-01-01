mummers parade

No official Mummers Parade on New Year's Day, but protest planned despite city's request

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Circulating through South Philadelphia neighborhoods, there are flyers reminding people that the city has canceled the upcoming Mummers New Year's Day Parade.

"There is nothing organized. There is no official parade," said Same Regalbuto, president of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association.

Regalbuto says they're asking their members to sit this year's tradition out.

"As a person who has been affected by COVID directly, we urge people to please stay home and be safe with their families," he said.

A Facebook page with two anonymous hosts declared a Mummers New Year's Day protest against Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

About 2,800 people have already signed and confirmed they'd attend.

Michael McGrail is one of those who plans to attend. He is not a member of any Mummers club, but intends to pass out safety kits to those who wish to attend Friday's unofficial event.

"We're just going to go down there, strut and give away free hand sanitizer to everyone," said McGrail.

The city is urging people to stay home and stay safe.

Society Hill Beverage sits directly across from where the parade usually ends on 2nd Street.

"It hurts a little bit because we're here, and we usually have a lot of business when they're around here," said Neil Mininger of Society Hill Beverage.

Meanwhile, some area residents, who didn't want to go on camera, feel this new year will be quieter.

Others haven't made up their mind if they'll attend the unofficial festivities.

"I might. I might not. I'm kind of nervous about it. I don't want to catch it or anything," said resident Rebecca Nini.

The mayor's office said they will not break up the unofficial event, but if public safety is threatened, police will intervene.
