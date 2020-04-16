Upper Moreland police department surprises 5-year-old on birthday in Huntingdon Valley

UPPER MORELAND, PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- A little boy in Montgomery County was supposed to go to Disney World for his 5th birthday, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced his family to cancel those plans.
The Upper Moreland Township Police Department has stepped in and surprised A.J. Womer with a parade Thursday afternoon on Butternut Drive in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.
AJ's family reached out to the police chief, who was more than happy to put a smile on the boy's face with this procession.
AJ's parents wanted to make his birthday extra special since originally he was supposed to be in Disney World for the milestone birthday.
