Upper Moreland police department surprises 5-year-old on birthday in Huntingdon Valley

UPPER MORELAND, PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- A little boy in Montgomery County was supposed to go to Disney World for his 5th birthday, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced his family to cancel those plans.The Upper Moreland Township Police Department has stepped in and surprised A.J. Womer with a parade Thursday afternoon on Butternut Drive in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.AJ's family reached out to the police chief, who was more than happy to put a smile on the boy's face with this procession.AJ's parents wanted to make his birthday extra special since originally he was supposed to be in Disney World for the milestone birthday.