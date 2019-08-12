UPS High Speed Sorting Facility

NEW CASTLE, Del (WPVI) -- UPS is doing big things in the state of Delaware, and Monday it was showing off its new technology to a visiting politician.U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester took a tour of UPS's new high speed sorting facility in New Castle.Tracy Parker, the president of UPS Delaware was also part of the visit.The new facility features highly automated technology that company officials say will meet the growing demand for customer shipments.During the tour, Congresswoman Rochester met several of the new employees.UPS is hoping to add more full and part-time workers here as well.