Veteran receives a brand new roof

A veteran in Montgomery County is receiving a brand new roof.Crews spent the day working at Joshua Culbreath's house in North Wales.He was chosen to receive a new roof as part of Owens Corning's National Roof Deployment Project.Culbreath's home fell into disrepair.Caleb Derby from Critical Home Repair say's "Josh kept us safe by serving in the military and we want to help keep him and his family safe by having a roof over their heads."Culbreath served in the Marine corps from 1956 to 1958.During his time in the marines, he competed for the U.S. in the 1956 Summer Olympics and took home a bronze medal for the 400-meter hurdles.