Veteran turns 104

DOYLESTOWN, Pa, (WPVI) -- He's a World War Two veteran, a dedicated member of his community and Wednesday, he was the birthday boy."We are pleased to recognize you as an American hero."Family, friends and veteran groups came out to mark Fred Gomez' 104th birthday, to thank him, and to wish him well.The Central High School alum was born back in 1915, an went on to serve in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters with the Navy Reserve.Warriors Watch made sure that Gomez day was as special as he deserves, and we add our thanks and birthday wishes as well.