Veterans Parade makes its way through Center City

Veterans Parade makes its way through Center City. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 4, 2018.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
People lined the streets of Center City Sunday for the 4th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade.

It kicked off with paratroopers making a dramatic jump.

They landed on Independence Mall, carrying American flags.

More than 150 organizations took part in the parade that made its way from JFK Boulevard and 16th Street to Independence Mall.

This years theme was "Veterans Helping Veterans."

Action News Anchor Alicia Vitarelli was one of the hosts as it aired right here on 6abc.

Health Reporter Ali Gorman was also there, she served as a Nurse Corps Officer in the Navy.

