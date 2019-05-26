Veterans remembered during Wildwood Vigil

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A somber Wildwood tradition continued Saturday night, a parade through town and a vigil at the Wildwood Vietnam Veterans Wall to remember the lives lost.This is the 7th year for the vigil, always held the Saturday before Memorial Day.The names of Cape May County veterans killed were read aloud. Organizers say nine of them are from the Wildwoods.Harry Weimer, Commander of American Legion Post 184 said, "I don't think it'll ever feel good. I can't look at the wall during the ceremony."The Duncans from Pottstown made an impromptu stop here at the wall to pay their respects when they saw the ceremony happening."We were walking by on the boardwalk and we saw. We've been here before and my cousin's on the wall," said Rich Duncan.For Rich and his wife, Alice, it was a chance to pause and remember their loved one during their holiday weekend."It's 15-E where he's at, Line 24. So we saw this going on and I wanted to get a picture," said Duncan.It's very special. These men will never be forgotten," said Hilda Orlando, a Blue Star Mother from Wildwood.Orlando's son serves in the coast guard, and her husband is a veteran. For her, this vigil is an emotional one."These men that you see. American Legion, VFW, they work so hard every day," said Orlando.Veterans groups in Wildwood will hold more ceremonies on Monday, laying wreaths in several places, including the American Legion post, at the Vietnam Veterans Wall and the ocean.