VFAC Deltas and Montco Links show love to Norristown community

Two groups came together to show their love for the people in Norristown Saturday.The Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Montgomery County Chapter of The Links Inc. came together for the "Love Exchange."They collected new and gently used clothing and small household goods.Community members were invited to Gotwals Elementary School to take what they needed, free of charge.There were also health screenings available.------