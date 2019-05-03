A celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Mifflin Square Park
6th and Ritner Street, Philadelphia, Pa
Website
SEAMAAC
1711 S Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-467-0690
Website | Facebook
Preah Buddha Rangsey Temple
2400 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-336-9547
Philly's Growing Sushi Scene
In a city known for its cheesesteaks, a bonafide sushi scene is on the rise. Take a look at some of the places and chefs putting Philadelphia on the sushi-making map, as well as a new trend called 'omakase' -- a multi-course experience where the sushi chef chooses the menu for you!
Sakana
616 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-922-2149
Da-Wa
1204 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-278-7671
Harry Leong and the Philly Suns
Action News' Nydia Han sat down with local community leader Harry Leong to learn more about his work with the Philadelphia Suns and improving the lives of disadvantaged youth.
The Philadelphia Suns organization seeks to build character in its members so that they can become positive influences in the team and community, as well as productive team players in their personal and professional lives. Learn more about the Philadelphia Suns here.
Localish Presents: The Ugly Model
Kevin Taejin Kreider is a model with a face and physique most people can only dream of having. But on the inside, he suffers from self-hatred brought on by a lifetime of feeling othered and being bullied and rejected because of his Asian heritage. Watch his incredible and transformational journey as he overcomes those hurtful incidents and learns to embrace his Korean side and love his whole self and inspire others to do the same.
WATCH: The Ugly Model
The Chinese Lantern Festival celebrates thousands of years of Chinese tradition
The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is lighting up historic Franklin Square with dozens of lanterns along with a taste of authentic Chinese food and cultural performances. Don't miss the Kylin! With more than 30,000 bottles filled with different colored waters, it looks like a mythological creature made of gemstones.
2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival|Website|Click here for tickets
Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Through June 30th
Ex-gang member turned sculptor on a mission to elevate the human spirit
Vanny Channal is the son of Cambodian refugees who fled the killing fields of the Khmer Rouge only to land in gang-infested Southern California. Channal joined a gang at age 14 and after more than a decade, he left that life behind and came to Philadelphia to build a normal life. He now makes intricate sculptures, using only discarded metals, the items that society tossed aside as worthless. Each piece of art is a commentary on how Channal says he felt as a teenager and young adult.
You can see Vanny Channal's work on Instagram @steel_n_pacific
The Philadelphia Zoo | Facebook
3400 W. Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-243-1100
Morris Arboretum | Facebook
100 E. Northwestern Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-247-5777
Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion | Facebook
8046 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
215-335-9500
First Korean Congress
It was 100 years ago, here in the Cradle of Liberty, that Korean Americans held the First Korean Congress. They met and they marched to draw attention to Korea's fight for independence and democracy.
First Korean Congress | Facebook
Love Your Park Week
