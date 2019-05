A celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Philly's Growing Sushi Scene

Harry Leong and the Philly Suns

The Chinese Lantern Festival celebrates thousands of years of Chinese tradition

Ex-gang member turned sculptor on a mission to elevate the human spirit

First Korean Congress

Love Your Park Week

SEAMAAC is one of the oldest and largest refugee-founded agencies in the Philadelphia region. They're on a mission to Make Room for Everyone in one of the city's most racially diverse neighborhood and it starts with a park.6th and Ritner Street, Philadelphia, Pa1711 S Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19148215-467-06902400 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-336-9547In a city known for its cheesesteaks, a bonafide sushi scene is on the rise. Take a look at some of the places and chefs putting Philadelphia on the sushi-making map, as well as a new trend called 'omakase' -- a multi-course experience where thechooses the menu for you!616 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-922-21491204 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-278-7671Action News' Nydia Han sat down with local community leaderto learn more about his work with theand improving the lives of disadvantaged youth.The Philadelphia Suns organization seeks to build character in its members so that they can become positive influences in the team and community, as well as productive team players in their personal and professional lives. Learn more about the Philadelphia Suns here. Localish Presents: The Ugly ModelKevin Taejin Kreider is a model with a face and physique most people can only dream of having. But on the inside, he suffers from self-hatred brought on by a lifetime of feeling othered and being bullied and rejected because of his Asian heritage. Watch his incredible and transformational journey as he overcomes those hurtful incidents and learns to embrace his Korean side and love his whole self and inspire others to do the same.WATCH: The Ugly Model The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is lighting up historic Franklin Square with dozens of lanterns along with a taste of authentic Chinese food and cultural performances. Don't miss the Kylin! With more than 30,000 bottles filled with different colored waters, it looks like a mythological creature made of gemstones.Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106Through June 30thVanny Channal is the son of Cambodian refugees who fled the killing fields of the Khmer Rouge only to land in gang-infested Southern California. Channal joined a gang at age 14 and after more than a decade, he left that life behind and came to Philadelphia to build a normal life. He now makes intricate sculptures, using only discarded metals, the items that society tossed aside as worthless. Each piece of art is a commentary on how Channal says he felt as a teenager and young adult.3400 W. Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-243-1100100 E. Northwestern Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118215-247-57778046 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA215-335-9500It was 100 years ago, here in the Cradle of Liberty, that Korean Americans held the First Korean Congress. They met and they marched to draw attention to Korea's fight for independence and democracy.