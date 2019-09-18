Volunteers come together to spruce up Kensington playground

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Hundreds of volunteers came together in Kensington Wednesday to help spruce up a playground there.The volunteers from Independence Blue Cross teamed up with City Year and the United Way to work at the McVeigh Rec Center.They painted murals, built benches, improved the community garden and install new backboards for the basketball courts.McVeigh Rec Center has been a part of that community since 1941.