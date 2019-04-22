West Phila. students head south to study African American history

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sixth graders from West Philadelphia are headed to Atlanta, Georgia to study African American history.The Action Cam was at Global Leadership Academy Southwest Monday where students and staff got ready for the trip.For the next couple of days, the students will tour sites relevant to the Civil Rights Movement and the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Their trip will take them around Atlanta, Birmingham, and Memphis.The students will also receive guided tours to historically black colleges and universities.The trip is meant to culminate lessons learned throughout the year about human, civil, and gender rights.