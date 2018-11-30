The Holiday Tree
Located on City Hall's north apron. The tree has a new audio soundtrack this year with greetings by well-known Philadelphians, including 6abc's Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan and holiday tunes sung by artists with Philadelphia ties. The soundtrack is on a 15-minute loop. The north side of City Hall is hosting the Craft Hall Pop up restaurant as well. 6abc is a proud partner in the holiday tree.
Philadelphia City Hall | Philly's Tree
1 Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross
Located on the west side of City Hall in Dilworth Park, the Deck The Hall Light show is nearly 8 minutes long- bigger, better and brighter than last year. 6abc is a proud partner in this free light show, which runs through Dec. 20.
Sun-Thur: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Fri.-Sat.: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 21-Jan. 1
Daily: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Light show info
Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin
The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice rink is back in Dilworth Park for a 5th year with affordable skating in the shadow of City Hall. (It's also a great vantage point for watching the Deck the Hall Light show!)
Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink info
Rink Hours
Mon.-Thurs.: Noon - 9 p.m.; Fri.: Noon - 11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cabin Hours
Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Fri.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Wintergarden
Take a stroll and enjoy a spot of bloom in Dllworth Park's Wintergarden. There's seating inside the garden this year, inviting people to sit, eat, watch the Deck the Hall Light show and perhaps get some inspiration for their home gardens.The Garden is free and open through Feb. 24.
Wintergarden
Shopping
Looking to get some gift buying done? Dilworth Park is home to a Made in Philly Holiday Market. And the Christmas Village, an authentic German holiday market, is right across the street in Love Park.
Made in Philly Holiday Market
Open through New Year's Day
Fri.-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed Christmas Day)
Christmas Village
Open through Christmas Eve: Sun.-Thurs.: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Love Park
North 15th Street and Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Visitor's Guide
6 Holiday Things to Do
Consider Dilworth Park your starting point. Here are six more festive things to do this holiday season.
Franklin Square Electrical Spectacle
Nightly through New Year's Eve
200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Franklin Square
Comcast Holiday Spectacular
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Showtimes and more
Historic Holidays in Old City: America's Most Historic Square Mile
The Tree at the Betsy Ross House
239 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City Holiday Market at The Clay Studio's parking lot
137-139 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Holiday lights
Christmas Light Show and Wanamaker Organ Concert at Macy's Center City
Historic Wanamaker Building, 1300 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Light Show is in the Grand Court every other hour from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through New Year's Eve
Macy's Dicken's Christmas Village in Macy's 3rd Floor Holiday Lane
Open daily, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Light show guide
Winter Memories in Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard
Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through Christmas Eve
Event details
Cherry Street Pier Christmas Tree Stand Holiday Market
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Tree stand | transportation
Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party
Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party
Wells Fargo Center, Dec. 24-31
3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Tickets | Enter to win 4 tickets: Sweepstakes
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.