6ABC HOLIDAYS

6abc Celebrates the Holiday Special

Philadelphia's City Hall is holiday central with lots of festive fun for the whole family.
EMBED More News Videos

It's almost 7,000 pounds and welcomes viewers to City Hall.

The Holiday Tree
Located on City Hall's north apron. The tree has a new audio soundtrack this year with greetings by well-known Philadelphians, including 6abc's Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan and holiday tunes sung by artists with Philadelphia ties. The soundtrack is on a 15-minute loop. The north side of City Hall is hosting the Craft Hall Pop up restaurant as well. 6abc is a proud partner in the holiday tree.

Philadelphia City Hall | Philly's Tree
1 Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
EMBED More News Videos

The light show is bigger and even better for 2018.

Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross
Located on the west side of City Hall in Dilworth Park, the Deck The Hall Light show is nearly 8 minutes long- bigger, better and brighter than last year. 6abc is a proud partner in this free light show, which runs through Dec. 20.

Sun-Thur: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Fri.-Sat.: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 21-Jan. 1
Daily: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Light show info

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia checks out what's hot on the ice, while Karen cozies up with some drinks inside the cabin.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin
The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice rink is back in Dilworth Park for a 5th year with affordable skating in the shadow of City Hall. (It's also a great vantage point for watching the Deck the Hall Light show!)

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink info
Rink Hours
Mon.-Thurs.: Noon - 9 p.m.; Fri.: Noon - 11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cabin Hours
Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Fri.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Wintergarden
Take a stroll and enjoy a spot of bloom in Dllworth Park's Wintergarden. There's seating inside the garden this year, inviting people to sit, eat, watch the Deck the Hall Light show and perhaps get some inspiration for their home gardens.The Garden is free and open through Feb. 24.
Wintergarden
EMBED More News Videos

For the 11th year, the holiday market descends on Love Park. This time, with a beer garden and more.

Shopping
Looking to get some gift buying done? Dilworth Park is home to a Made in Philly Holiday Market. And the Christmas Village, an authentic German holiday market, is right across the street in Love Park.

Made in Philly Holiday Market
Open through New Year's Day

Fri.-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed Christmas Day)

Christmas Village
Open through Christmas Eve: Sun.-Thurs.: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Love Park
North 15th Street and Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Visitor's Guide
EMBED More News Videos

Holiday lights, hanging out with the Grinch and more free things to do around the city.

6 Holiday Things to Do
Consider Dilworth Park your starting point. Here are six more festive things to do this holiday season.

Franklin Square Electrical Spectacle
Nightly through New Year's Eve
200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Franklin Square

Comcast Holiday Spectacular
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Showtimes and more

Historic Holidays in Old City: America's Most Historic Square Mile
The Tree at the Betsy Ross House
239 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Old City Holiday Market at The Clay Studio's parking lot
137-139 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Holiday lights

Christmas Light Show and Wanamaker Organ Concert at Macy's Center City
Historic Wanamaker Building, 1300 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Light Show is in the Grand Court every other hour from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through New Year's Eve

Macy's Dicken's Christmas Village in Macy's 3rd Floor Holiday Lane
Open daily, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Light show guide

Winter Memories in Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard
Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through Christmas Eve
Event details

Cherry Street Pier Christmas Tree Stand Holiday Market
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Tree stand | transportation
EMBED More News Videos

Disney on Ice is coming to The Wells Fargo Center with a one of a kind show.

Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party
Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party
Wells Fargo Center, Dec. 24-31
3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Tickets | Enter to win 4 tickets: Sweepstakes
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events6abc Holidaysholidayholiday lightstree lightingchristmaschristmas treeFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC HOLIDAYS
The Rothman Ice Rink at Dilworth Park
Weekend Action: What to do January 13, 14 and 15
Mariah redo headlines Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
New Year's Eve security preps underway
More 6abc Holidays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware County letter carrier receives coveted recognition
Help for parents of young cancer patients
Amy's Yard Sale is giving hope to cancer patients
Math and science create a new colorful mural
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman, 89, found dead after raging fire in Sea Isle City
Major earthquakes causes widespread damage in Anchorage, Alaska
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
Burglar steals from sleeping nuns in Chester County
DA: Delco man sexually abused child, took video of attacks
Woman stabbed multiple times in Philly motorcycle club
NJ man pleads not guilty to killing brother's family, torching mansion
Boil water advisory to continue through weekend in Bucks Co.
Show More
Police: Video leads to upgraded charge in Wawa attack
Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January
AccuWeather: Few Sprinkles On The Way
Gritty gets 3 limited edition bobbleheads
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
More News