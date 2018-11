EMBED >More News Videos It's almost 7,000 pounds and welcomes viewers to City Hall.

The Holiday Tree

Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin

Wintergarden

Shopping

6 Holiday Things to Do

Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party

Philadelphia's City Hall is holiday central with lots of festive fun for the whole family.Located on City Hall's north apron. The tree has a new audio soundtrack this year with greetings by well-known Philadelphians, including 6abc's Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan and holiday tunes sung by artists with Philadelphia ties. The soundtrack is on a 15-minute loop. The north side of City Hall is hosting the Craft Hall Pop up restaurant as well. 6abc is a proud partner in the holiday tree.1 Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107Located on the west side of City Hall in Dilworth Park, the Deck The Hall Light show is nearly 8 minutes long- bigger, better and brighter than last year. 6abc is a proud partner in this free light show, which runs through Dec. 20.5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice rink is back in Dilworth Park for a 5th year with affordable skating in the shadow of City Hall. (It's also a great vantage point for watching the Deck the Hall Light show!)Rink HoursMon.-Thurs.: Noon - 9 p.m.; Fri.: Noon - 11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.Fri.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.Take a stroll and enjoy a spot of bloom in Dllworth Park's Wintergarden. There's seating inside the garden this year, inviting people to sit, eat, watch the Deck the Hall Light show and perhaps get some inspiration for their home gardens.The Garden is free and open through Feb. 24.Looking to get some gift buying done? Dilworth Park is home to a Made in Philly Holiday Market. And the Christmas Village, an authentic German holiday market, is right across the street in Love Park.Open through New Year's DayFri.-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed Christmas Day)Open through Christmas Eve: Sun.-Thurs.: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.North 15th Street and Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107Consider Dilworth Park your starting point. Here are six more festive things to do this holiday season.Nightly through New Year's Eve200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191061701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103239 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106137-139 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106Every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23.Historic Wanamaker Building, 1300 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107The Light Show is in the Grand Court every other hour from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through New Year's EveMacy's Dicken's Christmas Village in Macy's 3rd Floor Holiday LaneOpen daily, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through Christmas Eve121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search PartyWells Fargo Center, Dec. 24-313601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Tickets | Enter to win 4 tickets: Sweepstakes ----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.