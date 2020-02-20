Rapper Chill Moody pays tribute to black icons with 'Dear Philadelphia'

6abc is profiling and highlighting the accomplishments of notable African Americans throughout Black History Month.
As part of our celebration of black culture, we asked local rapper Chill Moody to craft an original spoken word piece paying homage to local icons. His poem, "Dear Philadelphia", recognizes entertainer Will Smith, musicians The Roots, radio personality Dyana Williams and several other remarkable black Philadelphians.
