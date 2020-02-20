Community & Events

Rapper Chill Moody pays tribute to black icons with 'Dear Philadelphia'

6abc is profiling and highlighting the accomplishments of notable African Americans throughout Black History Month.

As part of our celebration of black culture, we asked local rapper Chill Moody to craft an original spoken word piece paying homage to local icons. His poem, "Dear Philadelphia", recognizes entertainer Will Smith, musicians The Roots, radio personality Dyana Williams and several other remarkable black Philadelphians.

Make sure to follow Moody on Facebook and on Instagram (@ChillMoody).

His music is available on Spotify and YouTube.

Check out more Black History Month content and stories on inspirational African Americans at 6abc Black History Month and the Visions 2020 homepage.

And watch Visions 2020: 6abc Celebrates Black History Month, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. on 6abc.
