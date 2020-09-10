Get ready for a check-up, from the neck up!
Matt speaks with Mental Health and Family Therapist Dr. Argie Allen Wilson on how to 'Get your HEAD into the game'! and take care of your mental health as we go into this difficult fall season.
She offers tips on how to stay emotionally healthy during a continued pandemic, parents dealing with virtual classrooms, racial trauma from the BLM movement, the upcoming election and much more.
Taking care of your mental health going into the chaotic election, back to school, fall season
