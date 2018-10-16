COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Water Works Trail and Boardwalk ready

The trail features a new pedestrian bridge and boardwalk as reported during Action News at 4 on October 16, 2018

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It took more than a decade to complete, but the Water Works Trail and Boardwalk is now ready for you to enjoy!

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Council President Darrell Clark and others were on hand for the grand opening and ribbon cutting event in Fairmount Park Tuesday afternoon.

The trail features a new pedestrian bridge and boardwalk that allows you to walk over protected wetlands where a number of different species call home.

The four million dollar project created an urban oasis in the heart of Philadelphia.
