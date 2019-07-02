Wawa Hoagie Day serves up 9-tons of free sandwiches to kick off Welcome America Celebration

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An assembly line feverishly built thousands of Wawa hoagies Tuesday morning at the National Constitution Center for what has become a Fourth of July tradition in the city.Workers spent several hours constructing 9-tons of hoagie for more than 32,000 individual sandwiches.It's all part of the Wawa Welcome America celebration, which included a hoagie building competitoin and a hoagie salute to honor members of the military.The hoagies were free for anyone who showed and some people wanted to be among the first to get served.This is the 27th annual Wawa Hoagie Day. It takes more than 250 fast working Wawa employees to make those sandwiches.In Camden, the Touch NJ Pantry also handed out hoagies and 3,000 Wawa sandwiches were donated to feed the hungry in that community.Camden Fire department members and Police officers were also on hand, rolling up their sleeves to help.