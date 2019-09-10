Wawa turns to the sun to help power some stores in New Jersey

PEMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Wawa is officially turning to the sun to help power some stores in New Jersey.Company officials made the announcement Tuesday at a store in Pemberton, Burlington County, which is 100-percent solar powered.They flipped the switch, officially turning on the 1,200 solar panels.The plan, in partnership with Solare America, will add solar panels to 90 stores in the Garden State.