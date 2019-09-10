Wawa turns to the sun to help power some stores in New Jersey

PEMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Wawa is officially turning to the sun to help power some stores in New Jersey.
Company officials made the announcement Tuesday at a store in Pemberton, Burlington County, which is 100-percent solar powered.
They flipped the switch, officially turning on the 1,200 solar panels.
The plan, in partnership with Solare America, will add solar panels to 90 stores in the Garden State.
