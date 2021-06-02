Wawa Welcome America expands to 16 days in Philly, from Juneteenth to July 4th

Welcome back, @Wawa Welcome America! 🎆



This year's @July4thPhilly will feature 16 days of in-person festivities, including Juneteenth events, a free concert with @BebeRexha and @Official_Flo at @MannCenter, fireworks, and so much more ➡ https://t.co/3hEcb5Tvoo#UnstoppablePHL pic.twitter.com/Eq2lVXmIBX