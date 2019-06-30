Community & Events

Wawa Welcome America kicks off at Penn's Landing

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was the familiar red, white, and boom capping off the start of "Wawa Welcome America" in Penn's Landing Saturday.

Spectators from around the region stopped by to enjoy fireworks and a performance by The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own".

"We actually came earlier just to enjoy it again this time." "They're all so talented," said Josh & Mackenzie Alleman.

For the next five days, free events around the city all building up to the Fourth of July.

For first-timer, Tony Reitz the display of patriotism is particularly touching

"I spent 24 years in the Air Force so it's going to be a good experience just to see a military band again, and fireworks on the river is always a good thing," he said.

For Jada Orr, the celebration of America's Birthday in America's birthplace is a can't miss event.

"It's a little community. Everyone is nice to each other, there's like no discourse, there's no like in the moment, everybody is at unison," Orr said.

The main event takes place on the Fourth where film and music icon, Jennifer Hudson will perform as well as pop superstar, Meghan Trainor.
