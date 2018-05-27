COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Weather doesn't dampen spirits for Memorial Day weekend in Margate

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather doesn't dampen beachgoes spirits in Margate: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., May 27, 2018 (WPVI)

By
MARGATE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Even though the conditions weren't the best for the beach on Sunday, Action News found plenty of people making the most of it.

Not whipping winds or chilly temperatures could keep these brave souls away from the beach in Margate.

"It's better than yesterday when there were a thousand kids out here," said Jake Feldman of Huntingdon Valley. "There are only like 20 kids out here, so it's a good time."

Lifeguards were on duty, staring into an empty ocean - a stark contrast from yesterday.

"It's definitely a nice little break but it's a long day," said Lifeguard Patrick Grigs.

Just off the beach, the deck at Ventura's Greenhouse was packed with folks enjoying afternoon snacks and drinks.

"The people who come here come rain or shine," said Jackie Lenegan. "They like to have a good time because it's the kick off to summer and who wants to start summer off being sad? So they come out and have a good time."

For one group of ladies - all gathered here for a bachelorette weekend- the gloomy weather was a welcome change.

"Actually I think it was fortuitous that the weather was like this because some of us might have had a drink or two last night and it was kind of nice to relax today and use it as an excuse to stay inside," Betsy Hargus of Wayne.

Margate's Memorial Day parade is set for Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., starting at City Hall.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsmemorial daybeachesweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 23, 2018
Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News