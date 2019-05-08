community journalist

A new season of love with "Wedding Wednesdays" in LOVE Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Wedding Wednesdays are back at LOVE Park, and we were there for one of the special ceremonies. Join us in congratulating the happy newlyweds!!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- You could be a guest at a stranger's wedding ceremony!

This morning, it was a celebration at the heart of Philadelphia to kick off the first of many "Wedding Wednesdays!"

Multiple of these miniature ceremonies will be held twice per month this spring from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Newlyweds Milos Petrovic & Vonette M. Williams tied the knot in front of both family and not-so-familiar faces underneath the iconic sculpture.

Co-officiating the wedding was Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council President Darrell Clarke.

A separate ceremony dedicated once more the Historical Marker of a visionary urban developer, Edmund N. Bacon, whose daughter was one of the many speakers present on his behalf.

To learn more about Wedding Wednesdays, or even sign up for one yourself, find LOVE Park on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistloveweddingphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Cinco de "Marco" with Philadelphia Union
Voorhees car show brings community together
Free smoke alarms for West Philly
Vineland cheer team competes for national championship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6abc Weather Balloon launched from Valley Forge
New Jersey man indicted for alleged role in GoFundMe scam
Missing girl's stepdad changed story multiple times: Police
Charges filed in crash that killed couple headed to their wedding
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Show More
Police: 4-year-old child is recovering after being shot in North Philly
Police release images of kids allegedly robbing woman in Society Hill
Quick-thinking bus driver saves student from passing car
90-year-old earns degree 70 years after dropping out to join US Army
Driver loses control, crashing SUV into hair salon in Delco
More TOP STORIES News