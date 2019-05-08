A new season of love with "Wedding Wednesdays" in LOVE Park

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- You could be a guest at a stranger's wedding ceremony!
This morning, it was a celebration at the heart of Philadelphia to kick off the first of many "Wedding Wednesdays!"
Multiple of these miniature ceremonies will be held twice per month this spring from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Newlyweds Milos Petrovic & Vonette M. Williams tied the knot in front of both family and not-so-familiar faces underneath the iconic sculpture.
Co-officiating the wedding was Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council President Darrell Clarke.
A separate ceremony dedicated once more the Historical Marker of a visionary urban developer, Edmund N. Bacon, whose daughter was one of the many speakers present on his behalf.
To learn more about Wedding Wednesdays, or even sign up for one yourself, find LOVE Park on Facebook.
