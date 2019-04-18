Community & Events

Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

88TH EASTER PROMENADE
South Street celebrates Easter with the 88th Annual Easter Promenade. Families will dress in their Sunday best to parade down South Street. The Promenade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Passyunk Avenue and South Street and works its way to Headhouse Square. That's where there will be Easter treats, live music, costume contests and more. Click here for details.

EASTER EGG HUNT
 Liberti Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Rosemont College at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children are invited to search for more than 7,000 eggs.
Click here for details.

EASTER EGG HUNT
 On Saturday, Epic Church will hold what it calls Philadelphia's largest free Easter Egg Hunt. Families can enjoy pictures with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo and inflatable slides from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Gorgas Park in Roxborough. Visit Epic Church to learn more.

SEDER DINNERS
Passover begins Friday. Several community Seder dinners are being held across the Philadelphia area. The Bensalem Outreach Center is holding a dinner Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Event details.

UNION KIDS' DAY
The Union host the Montreal Impact Saturday at 1 p.m. It's kids' day, with a pregame egg hunt, a postgame parade and other activities during the game.

MONSTER JAM

Monster Jam trucks will be roaring through Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night. The family-friendly event features high-flying, four-wheel excitement. Tickets start at $15.

www.monsterjam.com

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiacenter city philadelphiawest philadelphiaweekend action6abc weekend action
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News