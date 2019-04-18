Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

88TH EASTER PROMENADE
South Street celebrates Easter with the 88th Annual Easter Promenade. Families will dress in their Sunday best to parade down South Street. The Promenade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Passyunk Avenue and South Street and works its way to Headhouse Square. That's where there will be Easter treats, live music, costume contests and more. Click here for details.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Liberti Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Rosemont College at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children are invited to search for more than 7,000 eggs.
Click here for details.
EASTER EGG HUNT
On Saturday, Epic Church will hold what it calls Philadelphia's largest free Easter Egg Hunt. Families can enjoy pictures with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo and inflatable slides from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Gorgas Park in Roxborough. Visit Epic Church to learn more.
SEDER DINNERS
Passover begins Friday. Several community Seder dinners are being held across the Philadelphia area. The Bensalem Outreach Center is holding a dinner Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Event details.
UNION KIDS' DAY
The Union host the Montreal Impact Saturday at 1 p.m. It's kids' day, with a pregame egg hunt, a postgame parade and other activities during the game.
MONSTER JAM
Monster Jam trucks will be roaring through Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night. The family-friendly event features high-flying, four-wheel excitement. Tickets start at $15.
www.monsterjam.com
