This weekend, The Nutcracker takes the Academy of Music stage and the latest chapter in the Army-Navy game.

By
Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

NUTCRACKER AT THE ACADEMY OF MUSIC
A Christmas classic opens at the Academy of Music. The Pennsylvania Ballet Presents George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker." The ballet features the exciting battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King, and the delectable journey through the Land of Sweets. Performances run through December 31st. Ballet tickets

THE 119TH ARMY-NAVY GAME
It's one of the longest-running rivalries in college sports: The 119th Army-Navy Game will be held Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Service members and veterans from all over will join Cadets and Midshipmen to cheer on their teams. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. Army-Navy game

PARADE OF LIGHTS ON THE DELAWARE
Boats decked out in holiday lights will float along the Delaware River for the Independence Seaport Museum's annual Parade of Lights. Guests can purchase tickets to watch the spectacle from the museum's second-floor terrace. The Parade of Lights is Saturday, from 1-6 p.m. Hours and tickets

WINTER WONDERLAND IN FAIRMOUNT PARK
Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse in Fairmount Park will hold its annual Winter Wonderland celebration on Saturday. Families are invited to enjoy holiday festivities, ice carving, messy arts, s'mores making, and live music. The event runs 10 a.m.-noon. Details and tickets

GRAB YOUR SKATES AT DELAWARE'S RIVERFRONT RINK
Celebrate winter at the "coolest" place in Delaware. The Riverfront Rink along the Christina River in Wilmington is now open. The outdoor rink has open skate times on weeknights and throughout the weekend. Prices and hours
----------
