Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.A Christmas classic opens at the Academy of Music. The Pennsylvania Ballet Presents." The ballet features the exciting battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King, and the delectable journey through the Land of Sweets. Performances run through December 31st. Ballet tickets It's one of the longest-running rivalries in college sports: Thewill be held Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Service members and veterans from all over will join Cadets and Midshipmen to cheer on their teams. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. Army-Navy game Boats decked out in holiday lights will float along the Delaware River for the Independence Seaport Museum's. Guests can purchase tickets to watch the spectacle from the museum's second-floor terrace. The Parade of Lights is Saturday, from 1-6 p.m. Hours and tickets Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse in Fairmount Park will hold itson Saturday. Families are invited to enjoy holiday festivities, ice carving, messy arts, s'mores making, and live music. The event runs 10 a.m.-noon. Details and tickets Celebrate winter at the "coolest" place in Delaware. The Riverfront Rink along the Christina River in Wilmington is now open. The outdoor rink has open skate times on weeknights and throughout the weekend. Prices and hours