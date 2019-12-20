weekend happenings

Weekend Happenings - December 20, 2019

By and Heather Grubola
It's opening weekend for the highly anticipated Stove and Tap in Malvern, Chester County. The upscale restaurant and bar offers a wide menu and plenty of drink options including local beers.

Gather with friends and family at the Betsy Ross House, where Old City community members will kick off the Festival of Lights on Sunday with a traditional menorah lighting. Those in attendance can enjoy traditional foods like latke and doughnuts plus holiday-related children's activities.

If you're a fan of "Frozen", you will want to check out "The Snow Queen" at the Arden Theatre Company in Old City. Based on Hans Christian Anderson's classic fairy tale, The Snow Queen was the inspiration for the Disney franchise. The Arden says it's a celebration of friendship, adventure and perfect for the holiday season.

A big rivalry showdown hits Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. The birds are looking to win the NFC East and advance to the playoffs, and a win on Sunday is essential for that to happen.

Queen Village wants you to shop local. Every time you partake on one of the 60 vendors participating, like Urban Princess, you will be entered to win $1,000 in gift cards. There are eight chances to win. That giveaway will run through December.
