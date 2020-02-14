The owners of Vesper are bringing you a brand new way to enjoy live music, artistic decor, and cocktails at Leda and the Swan. The special handcrafted cocktails and speakeasy vibe make you feel like you're in your own VIP space.
If you're in need of some indoor or outdoor home inspiration, you're in luck because the Philly Home and Garden Show is at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center through Sunday. There will be 250 exhibitors complete with plant and flower arrangements, and some of the newest smart home advancements.
The Merriam Theater will be hosting the classical Chinese dance company Shen Yun, until March 1st. The show tells the story of the lost culture, and spiritual heritage of ancient China through high energy performances, detailed costumes, and high tech backdrops.
Tonight you can celebrate love in a casual way by ordering a heart shaped pie from Slice. One lucky customer will be surprised with a custom Philly "love" necklace from Sermania Jewelry in South Philly. Slice has two locations in Philadelphia and one in Washington Township, New Jersey.
Weekend Happenings - February 14, 2020
