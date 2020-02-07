Community & Events

Weekend Happenings - February 7, 2020

By and Heather Grubola
It's opening weekend for the Philadelphia Auto Show. Find out more here.

Bodega, is the newest midtown village restaurant, that will fully immerse you in a Latin experience. Choose from an eclectic menu, colorful hand crafted cocktails, and Wednesday through Saturday nights you can get down with house music from a live DJ.

It's the final concert in the series celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday by the Philadelphia Orchestra. Catch of the classics tonight and Saturday at the Kimmel Center. Tickets are on sale for $39.

It's Philly Theater Week. You can take part in the ten day celebration featuring over 300 events at discounted prices across the greater Philadelphia area. You can Experience Plays, musicals, improv, standup, and even comedy Cabaret acts like "Together Again for the First Time" from 1812 productions.
