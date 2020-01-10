The Greater Philly Sportmen's Expo is going on right now at the Great Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. There you can share your passion for the outdoors with others, discover some of the latest trends or even learn something new.
Also this weekend in Oaks is the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo. The three-day event features rescue groups, pet adoptions, pet supply vendors and competitions. Tonight children aged 12 and under get in for free for Family Night.
Indoor miniature golf is back at Linvilla Orchards in Media. The 18-hole course is not only fun for the whole family, it's also educational teaching children about butterfly metamorphosis and dinosaur extinction.
More than 240 home exhibitors and designers are taking part in the two weekend Philly Home Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It combines landscaping, gardening, interior design, furniture and architecture all under one roof.
And it's time to bring on the food. Center City restaurant week kicks off on Sunday. The event has grown to cover nearly full two weeks giving you plenty of time to try a new spot or return to an old favorite.
Weekend Happenings - January 10, 2020
