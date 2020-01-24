Community & Events

Weekend Happenings - January 24, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Need plans this weekend?

Jessica Boyington has the Weekend Happenings for January 24 to 26, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsweekend happenings
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan saves mom, kids stranded on Platt Bridge
Driver crashes into Collingdale building, leaves gaping hole
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
New study finds chemicals in Philly's drinking water
Fears of coronavirus overseas spread to NJ
Massive explosion rocks NW Houston
AccuWeather: Mild Today, Soaking Rain Saturday
Show More
Pa. State Police investigating attempted luring in Concord Twp.
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
Suspect wanted in violent Chester Co. sexual assault
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Joe Girardi goes 1-on-1 with Ducis Rodgers
More TOP STORIES News